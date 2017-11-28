Watch Honest Trailers tear apart The Room in new video

Almost 15 years (and countless interactive screenings) after the release of cult film The Room, can there really be fresh humor to be mined from actor-writer-director Tommy Wiseau’s bizarre assault on the eyes, ears, and brain? Well, it could be argued that James Franco just won best actor at the Gotham Awards for doing just that in The Disaster Artist, which is out Friday and costars Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Paul Scheer, Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson, and Ari Graynor, among others. Plus? A mockumentary web series from The Room cast member Robyn Paris (a.k.a. Michelle) titled The Room Actors: Where Are They Now? will premiere at Funny or Die on Thursday.

So, we can forgive Honest Trailers for belatedly taking comedic aim at Wiseau’s film in a just-released clip, even if the results do occasionally resemble shooting fish in a barrel (and, in this case, we mean the barrel of the gun).

Watch Honest Trailers’ takedown of The Room, above.