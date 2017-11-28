Steven Spielberg's The Post named best film by National Board of Review

With no clear-cut frontrunner yet emerging in the hunt for best picture, the National Board of Review has unveiled its annual list of best films of the year, slightly narrowing the wide-open Oscar race as Steven Spielberg’s The Post earns the group’s highest competitive accolade. Greta Gerwig took home the best director prize for her solo directorial debut Lady Bird.

The Post and Lady Bird saw success across the board with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep taking home the top acting prizes for their work in the newspaper drama and Laurie Metcalf earning the Best Supporting Actress award for her portrayal of Saoirse Ronan’s mother in Lady Bird.

“The Post is a beautifully crafted film that deeply resonates at this moment in time. We are so thrilled to award it our best film as well as to honor the wonderfully talented Greta Gerwig as our Best Director.” National Board of Review President Annie Schulhof said,

Established in 1909 by a band of theater owners opposing New York City’s revoking of exhibition licenses, the National Board of Review comprises perhaps the most unconventional mix of voters for a major precursor in the awards race. Its ranks consist primarily of film enthusiasts, academics, and other film-focused professionals, so its tastes often reflect a broader consensus than the perspective of industry insiders. That being said, only two NBR champions have missed a best picture Oscar nomination over the last 17 years: 2000’s Quills and 2014’s A Most Violent Year. NBR has also facilitated the rise of key players in the Oscar conversation, as both Her and Mad Max: Fury Road earned a significant bump in precursor traction after scoring a No. 1 placement on the NBR’s list in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Last year, Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea (which ultimately scored trophies for best actor and best original screenplay on top of four other Oscar nods) occupied the NBR’s top slot, with an additional five films from the NBR’s top 10 (Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Hidden Figures, La La Land, and Moonlight) bagging best picture nominations. All of the NBR’s 2016 acting winners, save for Arrival star Amy Adams, received corresponding Oscar nominations.

Its membership ranks might not run in the same circles as the Academy’s, though the NBR finds itself at an interesting tipping point as the critics’ groups gear up to announce their annual winners in the weeks ahead. Typically, a best picture frontrunner emerges out of the fall festival machine, and by this time last year, La La Land fever had taken control of the narrative; the Damien Chazelle-directed musical steamrolled critics out of Venice, Telluride, and Toronto (it easily took the TIFF People’s Choice Award on top of stellar early reviews).

This year, the race is more wide open — and not even the TIFF People’s Choice Award winner, Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, has established itself as a front-runner. In fact, the Fox Searchlight release was shut out by NBR — as was Fox Searchlight’s other fall festival fave The Shape of Water, which won top honors at the Venice Film Festival. Other surprising NBR snubs: Gary Oldman in the best actor category for his transformative work as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour and surprise summer success The Big Sick.

Best Film: The Post

Best Director: Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Best Actor: Tom Hanks, The Post

Best Actress: Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Best Original Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Best Adapted Screenplay: Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Best Animated Feature: Coco

Breakthrough Performance: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Best Directorial Debut: Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Foreign Language Film: Foxtrot

Best Documentary: Jane

Best Ensemble: Get Out

Spotlight Award: Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: First They Killed My Father

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992

Top Films

Baby Driver

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Downsizing

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

Logan

Phantom Thread

Top 5 Foreign Language Films

A Fantastic Woman

Frantz

Loveless

Summer 1993

The Square

Top 5 Documentaries

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Brimstone & Glory

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

Faces Places

Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of Isis

Top 10 Independent Films

Beatriz at Dinner

Brigsby Bear

A Ghost Story

Lady Macbeth

Logan Lucky

Loving Vincent

Menashe

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer

Patti Cake$

Wind River