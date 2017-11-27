Director Michele Soavi’s Italy-set 1994 horror film Cemetery Man is largely unknown to the public at large, deeply beloved by many genre fans, and very weird. In short, it is a perfect film to be tackled by the essential-for-movie-nuts website, Trailers From Hell, which delights in shining a light upon cinemadom’s stranger nooks and crannies.

“It was released here under the title Cemetery Man, which tells you nothing,” says TFH “guru” and filmmaker Ernest Dickerson (Demon Knight, The Walking Dead) in his just released trailer-commentary. “The original title, Dellamorte Dellamore, which translates as ‘Of death and of love,’ tells you what the movie is about. Rupert Everett plays Francesco Dellamorte, who is the watchman at the Buffalora cemetery. In this world, the dead come back after several days…So, it is his job to shoot them in the head and send them back, return them to the grave….It’s a surrealist-arthouse-zombie-very dark comedy. It’s like a George Romero movie on acid. It’s a bastard progeny of Mario Bava films and Fellini films, a bizarre rumination on life and death, love and hate, and everything inbetween. Delamorte Dellamore is a masterpiece of fantastic cinema and one really wild ride.”

Watch Dickerson’s full trailer commentary, above.