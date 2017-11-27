Lady Bird sets Rotten Tomatoes record as best-reviewed movie of all time

Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age story, Lady Bird, has officially become the best-reviewed movie ever on Rotten Tomatoes, beating out the beloved classic Toy Story 3.

The Oscar contender starring Saoirse Ronan was “certified fresh” with a 100 percent score earlier this month, but now officially reigns over all other films on the website with 165 reviews (Toy Story 3 has a score of 100 percent, with 163 reviews). Since it was released on Nov. 3, the film has made more than $10 million with only having played in under 800 theaters nationwide.

EW gave the film an A- grade, with Leah Greenblatt writing, “The loosely autobiographical Lady Bird is actress-writer Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut, and it feels like the fullest realization yet of her already-patented brand of gangly bittersweet whimsy.”

Lady Bird is one of only six films to earn a perfect score so far this year alongside Faces Places, Jane, The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki, Truman, and Bright Lights. The film stars Ronan as the awkward, angsty titular teenager in 2002 Sacramento The film stars Ronan as the titular Lady Bird, a high schooler living in 2002 Sacramento, navigating her tense relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf) and unclear future. It has since, obviously, earned rave reviews from critics.

Lady Bird is in theaters now.