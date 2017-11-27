Harvey Weinstein resigns from Directors Guild

More than a month after the Directors Guild of America filed disciplinary charges against him, Harvey Weinstein has resigned his membership to the organization.

In a statement to EW on Monday, a DGA spokesperson said, “Harvey Weinstein resigned his membership from the DGA, effective today.” They declined to further comment on the situation.

Mostly known as a producer, the disgraced mogul served as director on two films: 1986’s Playing For Keeps and 1987’s The Gnomes’ Great Adventure.

Weinstein’s resignation from the DGA follows his being voted out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and banned for life from the Producers Guild, as well as facing suspension from BAFTA.

High-profile actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Kate Beckinsale, Heather Graham, Rose McGowan, Cara Delevingne, Mira Sorvino, and Lupita Nyong’o are among the many women to accuse the producer of harassment and/or assault. Weinstein is currently under investigation by police in New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and the U.K. for sexual assault accusations made against him. He has denied claims of non-consensual sex.