Call Me By Your Name takes top prize at 2017 Gotham Awards

Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age romance Call Me By Your Name won the top prize at the 27th annual IFP Gotham Awards on Monday night, claiming the award for Best Feature.

Accepting the award, the Italian filmmaker said, “I think above all, Call Me by Your Name is a movie about compassion and transmission of knowledge and becoming better people in meeting with other people. And so for me, this is a testament to that. Thank you.”

Call Me by Your Name star Timothée Chalamet also won the award for Breakthrough Actor.

In the Best Feature category, CMBYN triumphed over Jordan Peele’s racially charged horror movie Get Out, Sean Baker’s scrappy childhood drama The Florida Project, Ben and Josh Safdie’s gritty crime thriller Good Time, and Craig Gillespie’s Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya.

Get Out was the evening’s other big winner, taking Best Screenplay, the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award, and the Audience Award.

Also bringing home trophies were Saoirse Ronan (Best Actress for Lady Bird), James Franco (Best Actor for The Disaster Artist), and Yance Ford (Best Documentary for Strong Island).

John Cameron Mitchell hosted the ceremony, which highlights the year’s best in independent film and offers some of the first tea leaves of a nascent awards season.

The Gotham Awards have foretold Oscar glory the past three years. Birdman, Spotlight, and Moonlight all won Best Feature and went on to claim Best Picture at the subsequent Academy Awards.

In addition to the competitive awards, Gotham Tributes were handed out to actors Nicole Kidman and Dustin Hoffman, director Sofia Coppola, producer Jason Blum, cinematographer Ed Lachman, and politician-turned-climate-change-activist Al Gore. The cast of Mudbound was recognized with a Special Jury Prize, and actor Michael K. Williams received the Made in NY award.

See a complete list of Gotham Award winners below. (Bolded names indicate winners.)

Best Feature

WINNER: Call Me by Your Name

Luca Guadagnino, director; Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Florida Project

Sean Baker, director; Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou, producers (A24)

Get Out

Jordan Peele, director; Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jordan Peele, producers (Universal Pictures)

Good Time

Josh and Benny Safdie, directors; Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Oscar Boyson, producers (A24)

I, Tonya

Craig Gillespie, director; Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, producers (NEON)

Best Documentary

Ex Libris – The New York Public Library

Frederick Wiseman, director and producer (Zipporah Films)

Rat Film

Theo Anthony, director; Riel Roch-Decter, Sebastian Pardo, producers (MEMORY and Cinema Guild)

WINNER: Strong Island

Yance Ford, director; Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes, producers (Netflix)

Whose Streets?

Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, directors; Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, Jennifer MacArthur, Flannery Miller, producers (Magnolia Pictures)

The Work

Jairus McLeary, director; Alice Henty, Eon McLeary, Jairus McLeary, Miles McLeary, producers (The Orchard and First Look Media)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Betts for Novitiate (Sony Pictures Classics)

Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird (A24)

Kogonada for Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

WINNER: Jordan Peele for Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Joshua Z Weinstein for Menashe (A24)

Best Screenplay

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (Amazon Studios)

Brad’s Status, Mike White (Amazon Studios)

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Columbus, Kogonada (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

WINNER: Get Out, Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures)

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig (A24)

Best Actor

Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project (A24)

WINNER: James Franco in The Disaster Artist (A24)

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Robert Pattinson in Good Time (A24)

Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix)

Harry Dean Stanton in Lucky (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Actress

Melanie Lynskey in I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (Netflix)

Haley Lu Richardson in Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya (NEON)

WINNER: Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird (A24)

Lois Smith in Marjorie Prime (FilmRise)

Breakthrough Actor

Mary J. Blige in Mudbound (Netflix)

WINNER: Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)

Harris Dickinson in Beach Rats (NEON)

Kelvin Harrison, Jr. in It Comes at Night (A24)

Brooklynn Prince in The Florida Project (A24)

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

WINNER: Atlanta, Donald Glover, creator; Donald Glover, Dianne McGunigle, Paul Simms, executive producers (FX Networks)

Better Things, Pamela Adlon, Louis C.K., creators; Dave Becky, M. Blair Breard, Louis C.K., Pamela Adlon, executive producers (FX Networks)

Dear White People, Justin Simien, creator; Yvette Bowser, Justin Simien, Stephanie Allain, Julia Lebedev, executive producers (Netflix)

Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, executive producers (Amazon)

Search Party, Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, creators; Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, executive producers (TBS)

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

555, Kate Berlant, Andrew DeYoung and John Early, creators (Vimeo)

Inconceivable, Joel Ashton McCarthy, creator (YouTube)

Junior, Zoe Cassavetes, creator (Blackpills and VICE)

Let Me Die a Nun, Sarah Salovaara, creator (Vimeo)

WINNER: The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes, Nancy Andrews, creator (YouTube)