Quentin Tarantino reveals why he doesn't use Netflix

Quentin Tarantino would take an old-fashioned video store over Netflix any day of the week.

In a recently surfaced interview, the Hateful Eight and Pulp Fiction filmmaker laments the rise of streaming sites and movie channels, which he feels don’t provide the same opportunities for discovery or level of commitment that rental shops once did.

“I’m not on Netflix, so I can’t even tell you exactly how that works,” he says. “But even if you just have all the movie channels in your [TV] package — and that’s something I do have — so you hit the guide and you go down the list, and you hit there and you watch something or you tape something, and maybe you never get around to watching it or you actually do watch it, and then maybe you watch it for 10 minutes or 20 minutes, and maybe you start doing something else, and [you decide], ‘Nah, I’m not really into this.’ And then that’s kind of where we’ve fallen into.”

Tarantino continues, “There was a different quality to the video store. You went down to the video store, you looked around, you picked up boxes, you read the back of the boxes — you made a choice. And maybe you talked to the guy behind the counter, and maybe he pointed you toward something. And he didn’t just put something in your hand, he gave you a little bit of a sales pitch on it to some degree or another. And so the point being is, you were kind of invested in a way that you’re not invested with electronic technology when it comes to the movies. Now, of course, we all rented three movies and didn’t get around to watching the third one, but there was more of a commitment to what you ended up getting.”

Tarantino is currently at work on his untitled ninth feature film, which will be set in 1969 Los Angeles, against the backdrop of the grisly murder of Sharon Tate and four of her friends by Charles Manson’s cult of followers. Sony Pictures has secured worldwide distribution rights.

Hear more from Tarantino above.