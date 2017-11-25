Justice League: Joe Manganiello shares new Deathstroke photo

Deathstroke has emerged from the post-credit shadows.

True Blood‘s Joe Manganiello shared a new image of himself as Slade Wilson, the sword-wielding DC Comics assassin who — Spoiler warning! — made a surprise appearance in the Justice League post-credits scene. No words are needed, it’s just the character unmasked in a photo posted across social media.

After Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and the newly resurrected Superman (Henry Cavill) grappled with Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) and his Apokolip-tic forces in Justice League, the finale tag saw Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) escaping from prison to rendezvous with Deathstroke.

“Shouldn’t we have a league of our own?” Lex asks in the scene, seemingly setting the stage for some kind of Legion of Doom or Injustice group — a counter organization to the Justice League comprised of supervillains.

A year before the release of Justice League, Affleck shared video of Deathstroke realized for the big screen. Manganiello was set to appear in The Batman, the next solo film for the Dark Knight. However, speculation over the character erupted in the wake of the franchise’s shaky future, poor critical reception, and underwhelming box office numbers.

Affleck stepped down from his role as director on The Batman, prompting speculation that he would drop the character, as well. The actor addressed the situation at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, stating for the gathered crowd in Hall H, “Let me be very clear. I am the luckiest guy in the world. Batman is the coolest f—ing part in any universe. DC. Marvel. I’m so thrilled to do it.”

He added afterwards in an interview with EW, “My status remains what it always is. I’ve done the two movies. I’ve always intended on doing a third if Warners wants to make it. Certainly, if the Batphone rings, I will answer.”

Matt Reeves is now at the helm of The Batman, but he said he’s not using Affleck’s script. However, Manganiello had said rather coyly, “I know everything but I can’t say any of it.”

In October, Gareth Edwards (The Raid) was in early talks to write and direct a solo movie about Deathstroke, and the character’s appearance in Justice League‘s post-credits scene seems to confirm plans for him down the road.