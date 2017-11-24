See Amazon's magical Harry Potter Black Friday deals

Accio, bargains! Amazon has some seriously magical deals for the muggles in your family obsessed with the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

During Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you need not wave a wand (just type in your credit card numbers) to get your hands on select Harry Potter Blu-ray and DVD collections at discount prices. But you will need to act fast — these deals only last 24 hours.

For example, the Harry Potter Complete 8-Film Collection DVD set is discounted by 56 percent. As Hermione would tell you, that means the set, which has an original SRP of $78.92 but typically sells on Amazon for $54.98, will only cost you $23.99 if you hit this button between now and 2:59 a.m. ET on Saturday.

And the magic doesn’t stop there: The Harry Potter Hogwarts Collection (Blu-ray + DVD) will sell at a discounted price of $85.99 (usually $154.49). Click here to cast that spell.

Both sets include every single Harry Potter film, from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2.

Don’t forget that the e-retailer will also run Cyber Monday Deals Week from Nov. 25 – Dec. 2. Check back each day for different deals.