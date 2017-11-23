Here are the next Pixar movies after Coco

Superheroes, toys, and suburban trolls are next up on the slate at award-winning animation studio Pixar, which released its first original film in two years — the Día de los Muertos-set adventure Coco — on Nov. 22.

Coming up: The first sequel to the superpowered comedy The Incredibles, followed shortly thereafter by the furtive third sequel to Toy Story. By 2020, we’ll be back in prime Pixar original territory, with director Dan Scanlon (Monsters University) working on a new feature set in a fantastical suburbia; meanwhile, directors Pete Docter (Inside Out) and Brian Fee (Cars 3) have also confirmed their work on new originals, although both projects should be considered strictly in the abstract until an official announcement comes down from Pixar. As it stands, the studio’s schedule holds three unassigned release date slots (March 13, 2020; June 19, 2020; and June 18, 2021). Here’s what we know:

INCREDIBLES 2

Release Date: June 15, 2018

It’ll have been 14 years since we met the incredible Parr family, but things pick up exactly where they left off — seriously, exactly — when the family returns (with its original voice cast intact, save for young newcomer Huck Milner now playing the role of Dash). The sequel will shift its narrative gears ever so slightly, with Elastigirl stepping more into the “forefront of the action” (according to director Brad Bird) while Mr. Incredible takes on responsibilities at home, likely to do with his newfound discovery of baby son Jack-Jack’s powers. Meanwhile, the family’s sleek new house (perhaps now headquarters?) has been re-imagined as “a cross between a dream house and a super lair, secret agent hideout,” and Edna Mode has never been more popular. Excited? We can tell.

TOY STORY 4

Release Date: June 21, 2019

A love story? A family road trip? A star vehicle for Bo Peep? All those elements may be at play in the fourth installment in the franchise, which ended its Andy trilogy and seemingly begins anew with Woody and the rest of the toy box now happily in the possession of young Bonnie. Details from the script are scarce, save for the promise of at least one romantic subplot as well as a behind-the-scenes video at D23 that teased the filmmakers’ curiously suggestive research trip: An RV vacation. Behind the camera, the movie also marks another kind of growing up: It’ll be the first time two former Pixar interns produce and direct one of the studio’s films together, with Jonas Rivera (Inside Out) producing while Josh Cooley, who was previously hired as co-director to John Lasseter, now directing Toy Story 4 full-time.

UNTITLED SUBURBAN FANTASY

Release Date: TBD

Goblins go grocery shopping and unicorns pillage your trash in director Dan Scanlon’s original film, a “modern suburban fantasy” that takes place in a humanless world reminiscent of everyday suburbia — except it happens to be populated by elves, trolls, and their fantastical ilk. Magic once existed here, but has essentially vanished; instead, the population here has allowed machines to accomplish both the mystical and the mundane in their lives. As they revealed at D23, Scanlon and producer Kori Rae’s film follows two teenage brother creatures as they embark on an adventure in search of a way to spend “one last magical day” with their late father. Prepare your tissues, because the movie is inspired by the Monsters University director’s own quest to learn about his father, who passed away at a young age.