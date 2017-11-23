Twilight star Kellan Lutz is married

In Twilight, vampires mate for life. In real life, the man behind Emmett Cullen, Kellan Lutz, just made that same commitment and married girlfriend Brittany Gonzales.

Lutz made the announcement with a post on Instagram that showed the two of them holding “Mr.” and “Mrs.” passport holders with their wedding rings on full display.

“Thanksgiving by far is my most favorite holiday of all,” he wrote. “I try to live a lifestyle of gratitude and appreciate everyone and everything I have every day. This year has been the best year of them all and I am extremely thankful and grateful to go on all of life’s adventures with my best friend and dream wife!!! Proverbs 18:22! Thank you God!

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @brittanybg. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!! What are you grateful for??”

Gonzales posted the same photo after she changed her name to Brittany Lutz on Instagram and wrote, “If you know me at all you know Thanksgiving is my FAVORITE holiday of them all!! While I try to live everyday grateful for everything and everyone in my life, this Thanksgiving one of the things I’m most grateful for is that I get to do life’s adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND for the rest of our lives!!!!! I love you so much @kellanlutz.”

Lutz also posted a photo on his Instagram Stories in which he swapped his and Gonzales’ heads with bride and groom emojis.

Lutz revealed he was engaged last month during an appearance on Steve Harvey’s show, where he called her “the light of my life.”

The actor was even more forthcoming about his romance in an Instagram post last December when he wrote about meeting Gonzales that year and said, “I now know what true love looks like! I knew it the moment I saw her. She is the love of my life. The one God created for me! She is my best friend and the best teammate to shine brighter with.”

Lutz previously dated 90210‘s AnnaLynne McCord, The Vampire Diaries‘ Kayla Ewell, and Step Up 3D star Sharni Vinson.