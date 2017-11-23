Twilight star Kellan Lutz is married

Breanne L. Heldman
November 23, 2017

In Twilight, vampires mate for life. In real life, the man behind Emmett Cullen, Kellan Lutz, just made that same commitment and married girlfriend Brittany Gonzales.

Lutz made the announcement with a post on Instagram that showed the two of them holding “Mr.” and “Mrs.” passport holders with their wedding rings on full display.

“Thanksgiving by far is my most favorite holiday of all,” he wrote. “I try to live a lifestyle of gratitude and appreciate everyone and everything I have every day. This year has been the best year of them all and I am extremely thankful and grateful to go on all of life’s adventures with my best friend and dream wife!!! Proverbs 18:22! Thank you God!
I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @brittanybg. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!! What are you grateful for??”

Gonzales posted the same photo after she changed her name to Brittany Lutz on Instagram and wrote, “If you know me at all you know Thanksgiving is my FAVORITE holiday of them all!! While I try to live everyday grateful for everything and everyone in my life, this Thanksgiving one of the things I’m most grateful for is that I get to do life’s adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND for the rest of our lives!!!!! I love you so much @kellanlutz.”

Lutz also posted a photo on his Instagram Stories in which he swapped his and Gonzales’ heads with bride and groom emojis.

Lutz revealed he was engaged last month during an appearance on Steve Harvey’s show, where he called her “the light of my life.”

The actor was even more forthcoming about his romance in an Instagram post last December when he wrote about meeting Gonzales that year and said, “I now know what true love looks like! I knew it the moment I saw her. She is the love of my life. The one God created for me! She is my best friend and the best teammate to shine brighter with.”

I've been a bit MIA from social media lately and just living life to the fullest. 2016 has been an amazing year and I thank God for all that he has blessed me with. The biggest blessing has been finding the love of my life and the ONE he has promised me. It's truly mind blowing to surrender to Him and see the blessings he has in store. Over a year ago, in a season of being single, I wrote a letter to God with all the qualities I truly wanted in my future wife. I stayed strong, I pressed in, I fixed some things I didn't know I needed to fix and after a period of prayer, patience, and perseverance, He brought her into my life in the most beautiful of ways. I now know what true love looks like! I knew it the moment I saw her. She is the love of my life. The one God created for me! She is my best friend and the best teammate to shine brighter with. Thank you for loving me the way that you always do. Thank you for always being there for me. Thank you for your beautiful unconditional heart. When you know, you know! I am so blessed to have her in my life and so blessed that I never settled for anything less. For all of you out there looking for love, don't settle for anything less then His best. Your best friend is right around the corner! Trust me, I know! Thank You God! Thank You My Love! Jeremiah 29:11 – For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Amen!

Lutz previously dated 90210‘s AnnaLynne McCord, The Vampire Diaries‘ Kayla Ewell, and Step Up 3D star Sharni Vinson.

