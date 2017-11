Porg swat!

A new teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi shows that infamous Wookiee temper as Chewbacca gives the back of his hand to the squawking interloper hanging out on the dashboard of the Millennium Falcon.

You were warned: these inhabitants of the island of Ahch-To are certainly cute, but they may also be trouble.

The movie opens on Dec. 15. Brace yourself, little porg.