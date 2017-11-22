Jude Law in talks to star alongside Brie Larson in Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers, meet your mentor.

Jude Law is in talks to star as the male lead alongside Brie Larson in Captain Marvel. There are currently no specific details on his role, but Variety, which first reported the news, says Law will play a mentor to the new superhero.

The Oscar-nominee joins a cast that already includes Larson as the title character, Ben Mendelsohn as the villain, and Samuel L. Jackson as a two-eyed Nick Fury. Marvel’s film from Mississippi Grind filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will be set in the mid-1990s.

This marks the latest high-profile role for Law, who will next be seen as young Albus Dumbledore in 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8, 2019.