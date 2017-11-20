Harrison Ford helps rescue woman from car crash: Report

Harrison Ford is channeling his inner Han Solo.

The actor, 75, rushed to the rescue of a woman who crashed her car in California on Sunday.

Ford was driving down the freeway near Santa Barbara when the car in front of him lost control and swerved off the road, reports TMZ. The actor immediately pulled over to the side of the road and ran down into the embankment to help the female driver.

The Star Wars actor, along with a few other fellow good Samaritans, pulled the woman from the car and waited with her until paramedics arrived.

According to TMZ, the woman suffered minor injuries from the crash.

And this isn’t the first time Ford has jumped into action during an emergency. In September, he helped direct traffic during a pileup in a Midtown tunnel.