In the new film Thelma, a young woman (Eili Harboe) leaves her strict family and isolated country home to attend university in Oslo. There, she soon finds friendship and her first love. Her relationship and newfound independence is quickly complicated by her parents oppressive meddling, their seemingly fundamentalist religious beliefs, and, possibly, Thelma’s unique ability to shape and affect her environment.

Thelma is directed by Joachim Trier (Louder Than Bombs) and written by Trier and Eskil Vogt. The film costars Kaya Wilkins, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, and Henrik Rafaelsen. Thelma is the Norwegian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award.

Watch the trailer for Thelma below and an unnerving exclusive clip, above.

Thelma opens in New York Nov. 10 and in Los Angeles, Nov. 24.