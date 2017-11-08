In sci-fi thriller The White King, Lorenzo Allchurch plays Djata, a carefree 12-year-old growing up in a totalitarian state shut off from the outside world. Filled with surveillance cameras and propaganda posters, the community at first seems peaceful and orderly, kept safe by an enormous statue dominating the landscape. But when Djata’s father, Peter (Ross Partridge) is whisked away to a deadly work camp, the young boy and his mother, Hannah (Agyness Deyn), are labeled traitors and forced to navigate a world of abuse and secret police.

The White King is directed by Alex Helfrect and Jörg Tittel and costars Agyness Deyn, Greta Scacchi, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Fiona Shaw, and Jonathan Pryce from Game of Thrones and Brazil.

The White King is released on DVD, Dec. 5.

