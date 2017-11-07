Who's mad at whom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Thor: Ragnarok

You can’t appear in 17 movies without pissing a few people off.

Over the past nine years, we’ve seen the great heroes of Marvel’s universe team up to fight that month’s world-ending crisis while also finding time to bicker amongst themselves. In the wake of November’s Thor: Ragnarok, the road is now open to next year’s game-changing Avengers: Infinity War. As we prepare to finally see the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe come together, it’s important to take a second and remember who is currently mad at who in this sprawling superhero network. Some of these feuds might be important on their own. Others might fade into insignificance once Thanos reshapes the universe according to his evil will. They all prove that even superheroes can be insanely petty.

So, who’s mad at who?

Aunt May → Peter Parker

Worried Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) probably isn’t too keen on her nephew Peter (Tom Holland) spending his free time swinging from buildings and fighting crime, and Peter obviously doesn’t plan on stoppng anytime soon. He has an Infinity War to fight! —Chancellor Agard

Baron Mordo → All sorcerers

After witnessing both the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) disrupt the natural order of things, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo declares there are too many sorcerers and sets about eradicating them — as we already saw happen to the unfortunate Jonathan Pangborn (Benjamin Bratt), whose magically-cured paralysis didn’t last long after all. — C.A.

Black Widow → Bruce Banner

In what world is Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) not pissed about Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) ghosting her? They flirted throughout and eventually kissed in Age of Ultron, but Banner’s angrier half smashed that romantic relationship to pieces before it had a chance to begin by flying away in a Quinjet without even saying goodbye at the end of the movie. —C.A.

Bruce Banner → Hulk

The nerdy scientist and his giant green alter-ego have a difficult relationship even at the best of times. With Banner shut out of the proverbial driver’s seat for two whole years (and getting closer to being trapped as the Hulk forever), he definitely has a bone to pick … with himself. —Christian Holub

Captain America ←→ Iron Man

They did fight a Civil War against each other. Reconstruction was already going to be a tough road, but add unresolved sexual tension on top of that, and you have a recipe for still-simmering anger. —C.H.

Dr. Strange → Thor

Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme was happy enough to point Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the direction of his father, but it was clear his patience was running thin otherwise. Just remember the look on his face when Thor’s retrieval of Mjolnir appeared to break every priceless artifact in the Sanctum Sanctorum. —C.H.

Hulk → Black Widow & other Avengers

Just relistening to Black Widow’s goodbye message from the end of Age of Ultron was so traumatizing for Hulk, he couldn’t help but transform back into Banner. Thor: Ragnarok took a lot of inspiration for its Hulk scenes from the comic storyline “Planet Hulk,” which originally led into “World War Hulk,” which found the green guy coming back to Earth with a vengeance for the fellow heroes who had sent him into space in the first place. So if Hulk makes it back to Earth, maybe don’t expect the warmest greetings between him and his former Avenger teammates. —C.H.

Iron Man → Winter Soldier

Bucky (Sebastian Stan) killed Tony’s father, so there’s no way Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) is getting over that little transgression any time soon. —C.A.

Leipzig/Halle Airport staff & travelers → The Avengers

Look, we’re sure Tony Stark sent in a crew to clean up after the Avengers-on-Avengers brawl that went down in Captain America: Civil War, but that doesn’t make up for the fact that the utter destruction probably disrupted at least a little bit of air traffic arriving at and departing from the airport. —C.A.

Loki → Doctor Strange

See: Loki (Tom Hiddleston) yelling, “I’ve been falling for 30 minutes!” —C.A.

Nebula → Thanos

As you might imagine, systematically taking your adopted daughter apart and cybernetically replacing her body parts does not exactly endear her to you. Last time we saw Nebula (Karen Gillan), she was vowing to kill Thanos (Josh Brolin), having finally transferred her hatred of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) to the guy who really deserves it. —C.H.

People of Earth → Loki

They don’t even want a selfie with him! But more than that, Loki has matured enough by the end of Ragnarok to know that returning to Earth again would not exactly go well for him. —C.H.

People of Sakaar → Grandmaster

For untold years, Jeff Goldblum’s glamorous space-god kept the citizens of his trash planet in line with distracting gladiator spectacles. But once the main attractions left through the Devil’s Anus, there was nothing holding the people back from launching a revolution (guess someone finally printed enough pamphlets). As an Elder of the Universe (like Benicio del Toro’s Collector), the Grandmaster is presumably one of the beings standing between Thanos and total universal domination. But as we saw in the end-credits scene of Thor: Ragnarok, he has many other angry people to deal with first.

The Sovereigns → The Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ended with Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), the high priestess of the gold-skinned Sovereigns, creating a new life form named Adam (Warlock) for the expressed purpose of “destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy,” who were responsible for decimating her armada, which put her in the doghouse with the High Council. —C.A.

Thanos → Anyone with an Infinity Stone

For years, the overall plot of the MCU has been building to intergalactic warlord Thanos acquiring all six Infinity Stones so that he can finally form the all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet. Now that Asgard has been destroyed and the Space Stone/Tesseract very likely swiped by Loki, their ship is a big target for the purple guy — along with the Collector, Nova Corps, Doctor Strange, and everyone else who’s still holding on to one of the Stones. Watch out. —C.H.

Thor → Loki

It’s inconceivable that Loki did not steal the Tesseract before Asgard’s destruction, and having that precious artifact in his possession is probably why Thor: Ragnarok ends with Thanos’ giant ship stopping the Asgardian refugee vessel. When Thor realizes that his brother has gone behind his back once again and jeopardized them all, he’ll probably be angry enough to summon all that cool lightning again. — C.A.

Vulture’s family → Spider-Man/Peter

Vulture (Michael Keaton) himself doesn’t seem all that peeved at Peter Parker, sticking up for him in prison and all, but his family is a different story. Liz Allen (Laura Harrier) is far from pleased that Peter’s crime-fighting has totally uprooted and ruined her family’s lives. — C.H.