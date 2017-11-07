Lily Tomlin talks The Incredible Shrinking Woman in exclusive Blu-ray clip

Director Joel Schumacher’s 1981 comedy The Incredible Shrinking Woman stars Lily Tomlin as Pat Kramer, a homemaker who starts to get smaller after being exposed to a mix of household chemicals. Part science fiction film, part social satire, the movie costars Charles Grodin, Ned Beatty, and Tomlin’s Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In colleague Henry Gibson. Shout! Factory is releasing Schumacher’s film on Blu-ray in a collector’s edition with a high-definition transfer, a new conversation with Tomlin and writer/executive producer Jane Wagner, a new interview with Schumacher, a new interview with cinematographer and visual effects supervisor Bruce Logan, a new audio interview with composer Suzanne Ciani, and the new “On Location: Now and Then” featurette, as well as a deleted scene, the theatrical trailer, and a still gallery.

The Incredible Shrinking Woman Blu-ray is released Nov. 14 and can be ordered at the official Shout! Factory website. Watch the film’s trailer below and an exclusive clip from the conversation with Tomlin and Wagner, above.

