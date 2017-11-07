Reviewers have already declared Coco an emotional triumph for Pixar — but ask the skeletons at the center of Coco what they have to declare, and they’ll have a far different answer.

EW has an exclusive extended look at one of the key scenes that first caught attention in the earliest trailers for Pixar’s next film, Coco, a Dia de los Muertos-set adventure in which a 12-year-old boy named Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) accidentally finds himself imbued with the premature and problematic ability to cross over to the Land of the Dead.

As it turns out, all that separates the underworld from the real world is a bridge of marigold flowers that has more security to it than a flower-based viaduct would have you assume — and in the scene in question, Miguel’s extended (and expired) family members try to get him past the border gate and into the Land of the Dead. Meanwhile, a street urchin named Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal) is doing his best to get out, but in order to cross the bridge into the Land of the Living, one must be remembered by someone on their other side. At the very least, this can be accomplished by having one’s photo displayed on the traditional ofrenda in a family home — but Hector has no such representation. Thus, the desperation.

Disney/Pixar’s Coco hits theaters Nov. 22.