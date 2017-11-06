Lady Bird earns a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird is flying high.

The Saoirse Ronan-starring coming-of-age story has been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect score of 100 percent as of Monday morning. After hitting theaters Friday, Lady Bird has racked up 82 positive reviews on the aggregation site — suggesting that it’ll be a major contender this awards season.

Lady Bird is one of only six films to earn a perfect score so far this year, joining Faces Places, Jane, The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki, Truman, and Bright Lights. Over the last five years, only 17 films have earned the coveted 100 percent. (Earlier this year, Jordan Peele’s Get Out earned a near-perfect score of 99 percent.)

The film stars Ronan as the titular Lady Bird, a high schooler living in 2002 Sacramento who’s trying to navigate her rocky relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf) and plan for the future. Since the film made its premiere earlier this year at the Telluride Film Festival, Ronan, Metcalf, and writer-director Gerwig have all earned raves from critics.

“The loosely autobiographical Lady Bird is actress-writer Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut, and it feels like the fullest realization so far of her already-patented brand of gangly bittersweet whimsy,” EW’s Leah Greenblatt wrote in her A- review.

Lady Bird is in select theaters now.