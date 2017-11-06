Crazy Rich Asians: Constance Wu, Henry Golding recall the first times they saw Asian faces on screen

To read more on Crazy Rich Asians, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Asian-Americans who grew up Stateside, like Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu, rarely saw Asians on screen.

In film and television, that is. When EW quizzed the stars of the upcoming rom-com based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel about the first Asians they saw on screen for the video above, Wu quipped that her earliest memory of an Asian on TV was Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi.

But, really: When it comes to Asian faces in pop culture, even Henry Golding, who grew up in Asia surrounded by Asian-produced media, noticed that Western pop culture tended to feature very few Asians. “In cinema there was a hole,” Golding says. “For me, growing up in Malaysia and Singapore, we weren’t as aware of, say, American-born Chinese or Koreans or any Asians for that matter, because there is a real struggle. There is nothing on television you can relate to.”

Watch the video above for their answers. Crazy Rich Asians hits theaters Aug. 17, 2018.