When it comes to sexual harassment in Hollywood, Ben Affleck is promising to be an ally for victims going forward.

The actor and director told the Associated Press on Sunday, while doing press for Justice League, that he’s “looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.”

Affleck, who made multiple films with disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, was himself compelled to apologize for groping Hilarie Burton on camera more than a decade ago. Video later surfaced of Affleck harassing TV host Anne-Marie Losique in 2004, pulling her onto his lap.

As more than 50 different accusations against Weinstein piled up last month, Affleck said that he was “saddened and angry” to learn that a man he’d worked with “used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass, and manipulate many women over decades.” Rose McGowan, the actress who has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, then implied on Twitter that Affleck was lying about not previously knowing of Weinstein’s alleged behavior. (Weinstein denies any allegation of non-consensual sex.)

Affleck also said over the weekend that going forward, sexual misconduct must become a “men’s issue” in which men call out inappropriate or abusive behavior towards women. He told Fox 5’s Kevin McCarthy that he plans to donate 100 percent of any Weinstein movie residuals going forward.

“I’m giving any further residuals that I get from either a Miramax or a Weinstein movie… to FI or to RAINN,” Affleck revealed, taking a step similar to director Kevin Smith. “One is Film Independent and the other is a women’s organization, and I just didn’t want to cash any more checks from the guy, you know? I don’t usually bring it up.”