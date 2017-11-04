Uma Thurman on sexual harassment: 'I've been waiting to feel less angry' to speak out

Uma Thurman is “waiting to feel less angry” before she addresses Harvey Weinstein and the ongoing problem of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

In a powerful statement to Access Hollywood — which was given in October but has since gone viral through a tweet from journalist Yashar Ali — the Kill Bill star said “it’s commendable” for so many women to come forward with their own experiences of harassment and assault. However, she’s not yet ready to speak out.

“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you because I’ve learned I am not a child and I have learned that when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself,” Thurman says in the video clip. “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

Weinstein — who worked with Thurman on Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, and various other films — is currently under investigation by police in New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and the U.K. for sexual assault accusations. The former Hollywood producer has denied any claims of non-consensual sex and sought treatment at a luxury resort in Arizona. The NYPD stated on Friday that actress Paz de la Huerta, who alleges Weinstein raped her twice in 2010, has “credible” claims and are in the midst of gathering evidence.

Numerous women have come forward against Weinstein in the wake of damning exposés from The New York Times and The New Yorker, while even more individuals have alleged similar behavior from men like former Amazon Studios head Roy Price, Kevin Spacey, directors Brett Ratner and James Toback, and former NBC political journalist Mark Halperin.

Watch Thurman in the clip above.