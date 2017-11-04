Marvel family calls Thor: Ragnarok 'absolutely amazing,' 'excellent'

The Marvel family are rallying behind their new addition — Thor: Ragnarok.

Chris Pratt (Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy) and Chris Evans (Captain America) are among the stars of this comic book universe spreading the word on the latest film, directed by Marvel newcomer Taika Waititi (The Hunt for the Wilderpeople).

“HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!!,” Pratt wrote on Instagram after seeing the film with his 5-year-old son, Jack. “We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe.”

“I’m going this weekend!!! Who’s coming with me?” a hyped-up Evans tweeted on Friday.

HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe. A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

I’m going this weekend!!! Who’s coming with me? https://t.co/mhlxYvUwIs — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 3, 2017

I love everything about this scene. I can’t wait to see this one!! https://t.co/iieRj622cy — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 27, 2017

Thor: Ragnarok received glowing reviews from critics, making it one of the highest-rated Marvel Studios films on Rotten Tomatoes. Chris Hemsworth returns as the God of Thunder to due battle with Hela (Cate Blanchett), the Goddess of Death, and reunite with his old pal, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Idris Elba, and Karl Urban also star.

Jon Favreau — who directed Iron Man and Iron Man 2, and plays Tony Stark’s sidekick Happy — called Thor: Ragnarok “excellent.” He added on Twitter, “The tone is spot on. Hats off to the cast and crew.”

Meanwhile, another Marvel director, James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2), congratulated Waititi on its box office revenue from the Friday opening.

Thor is excellent. The tone is spot on. Hats off to the cast and crew. — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) November 3, 2017

Huge congrats to @TaikaWaititi & the whole @MarvelStudios gang on the enormous 46 million Friday opening for #ThorRagnarok! 🕺🔨🕺 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 4, 2017

Though not a member of Disney’s Marvel Studios family, Robert Liefeld is a part of the Marvel family. The comic book creator, known for his work on Deadpool, wrote on Instagram how Thor: Ragnarok was so good he had to see it twice. “When you see Thor: [Ragnarok] you are seeing the most concentrated application of [comic book artist Jack] Kirby’s style and influence there has ever been on screen,” he gushed of the film.

The team that avenges together, sticks together. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters.