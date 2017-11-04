Marvel family calls Thor: Ragnarok 'absolutely amazing,' 'excellent'

The Marvel family are rallying behind their new addition — Thor: Ragnarok.
Chris Pratt (Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy) and Chris Evans (Captain America) are among the stars of this comic book universe spreading the word on the latest film, directed by Marvel newcomer Taika Waititi (The Hunt for the Wilderpeople).
“HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!!,” Pratt wrote on Instagram after seeing the film with his 5-year-old son, Jack. “We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe.”
“I’m going this weekend!!! Who’s coming with me?” a hyped-up Evans tweeted on Friday.
Thor: Ragnarok received glowing reviews from critics, making it one of the highest-rated Marvel Studios films on Rotten Tomatoes. Chris Hemsworth returns as the God of Thunder to due battle with Hela (Cate Blanchett), the Goddess of Death, and reunite with his old pal, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Idris Elba, and Karl Urban also star.
Jon Favreau — who directed Iron Man and Iron Man 2, and plays Tony Stark’s sidekick Happy — called Thor: Ragnarok “excellent.” He added on Twitter, “The tone is spot on. Hats off to the cast and crew.”
Meanwhile, another Marvel director, James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2), congratulated Waititi on its box office revenue from the Friday opening.
Though not a member of Disney’s Marvel Studios family, Robert Liefeld is a part of the Marvel family. The comic book creator, known for his work on Deadpool, wrote on Instagram how Thor: Ragnarok was so good he had to see it twice. “When you see Thor: [Ragnarok] you are seeing the most concentrated application of [comic book artist Jack] Kirby’s style and influence there has ever been on screen,” he gushed of the film.
Loved Thor:Ragnarok so much had to grab another screening of it last night. Flip through these pics to see the artistic influence of JACK KIRBY, his signature artistic vision shaped the look and feel of the entire film. For non-comic book obsessed folks, you can see Kirby’s signature costume and set design, most of which was produced in the 1960’s. Look at those helmets, armor and head dresses!! Jack Kirby is long considered “The King” of comics, a moniker that fits a talent of his stature and achievement. In addition to being the single most influential artist in the history of comic books, he was a humble and kind man, in fact, I’ve never heard anything said about Jack that was less than absolute praise for his kindness and generosity. My own interactions with him reflected this. Kirby’s pencil gave birth to the Marvel Age of comics, introducing a unique look and feel that separated Marvel from all other comic books. He often produced 60 pages a month, 3 full comic books with of art and story. Hulk! Captain America! Thor! Iron Man! Avengers! Fantastic Four! X-Men! Inhumans! When you see Thor:Ragnarok you are seeing the most concentrated application of Kirby’s style and influence there has ever been on screen. #thor #thorragnarok #jackkirby #kirby #marvel #hulk
The team that avenges together, sticks together. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters.