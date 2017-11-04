Chris Hemsworth says Thor will still be [SPOILER] in Avengers: Infinity War

The following post contains major spoilers about the ending of Thor: Ragnarok

To say Thor: Ragnarok shakes up the franchise is an understatement. By the time the film ends, not only has Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gotten a haircut and had his hammer destroyed by Hela (Cate Blanchett) but his homeland of Asgard is completely demolished.

But the most shocking twist is that the God of Thunder also loses an eye during his climactic battle with Hela.

Says director Taika Waititi, “That kind of just evolved just throughout the script process, to just keep stripping that character down, having him lose the hammer and all those things and to kind of create a broken version of the character. At the end, he sort of becomes a refugee.”

Hemsworth says that Thor will still be sans one eye when things pick up in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. Says the actor, “Yeah we carry it into the film with the eye patch you see in this film.”