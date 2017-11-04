Justice League: Tour the London exhibit with new videos

The Justice League welcomes you to their world with a new exhibit.

In a series of time-lapse videos released online Saturday, Warner Bros. gives you a digital tour of The Justice League Experience, an installation in London that celebrates the forthcoming DC superhero movie. Featuring sets, props, and costumes from the film, the exhibit at The College in Southhampton Row recreates environments for each of its main players — sans Superman.

Fans can step inside the work place of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, experience the favorite watering hole of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, peruse the cluttered hideout of Ezra Miller’s The Flash, infiltrate the man cave of Ben Affleck’s Batman, and fiddle with the gadgets at Star Labs for Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

The Justice League Experience will be open to the public from Nov. 9-10, and tickets are available online.

Justice League follows the aftermath of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Batman teams up with Wonder Woman to recruit a team of meta-humans in preparation of a coming threat: Steppenwolf, an intergalactic being with big invasion plans.

Zack Snyder was attached as the director through the majority of production. However, he dropped off the project in May, citing the death of his daughter, Autumn. Joss Whedon (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Warner Bros.’s upcoming Batgirl movie) stepped in to finish duties.

Justice League will now open in theaters on Nov. 17.