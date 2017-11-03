Thor: Ragnarok: Inside THAT major A-lister's surprise cameo

[SPOILER ALERT IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN THOR: RAGNAROK!!!]

Thor: Ragnarok is full of major twists and turns (See ya, Asgard!). But one of the most enjoyable surprises occurs early on in the film when Thor returns home and finds the local Asgardian players putting on a show about himself, brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and father Odin (Anthony Hopkins).

The theatrical versions of these characters are played by Luke Hemsworth (Thor), Sam Neill (Odin) and Matt Damon (Thor). Hemsworth (Westworld) is obviously the lead actor’s older brother and Neill starred in director Taika Waititi’s 2016 hit Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

But how did Damon (Jason Bourne) get roped into this brief appearance?

“Well Matt and Chris are very good friends,” explains Waititi. “We were looking for someone to play Loki and it felt like if Loki was going to write a play about his death he’d want the star of the Asgard theater scene to be in the play.”

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters now.