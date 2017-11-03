The sci-fi idiots are back in Lazer Team 2 exclusive trailer

Science-fiction comedy Lazer Team 2 premieres Nov. 22 exclusively on YouTube Red, with franchise veterans Colton Dunn (NBC’s Superstore), Burnie Burns (Rooster Teeth co-founder), Gavin Free (The Slow Mo Guys), and Michael Jones (RWBY) joined by newbies Nichole Bloom (also from Superstore) and Victoria Pratt (Heartland, Mutant X). What can viewers expect? Mucho entertaining stupidity, judging by the film’s new trailer.

In 2015’s Lazer Team, four small-town losers stumbled across a battle suit at an alien crash site and found themselves tasked with saving humanity. In the sequel, Free’s character Woody goes missing while working on secret, alien research, and scientist Maggie Wittington (Bloom) must recruit the former members of Lazer Team (Burns, Dunn, Jones) to join her in rescuing their lost friend. “In the second movie, it’s, ‘What happened to the Lazer Team since the aliens attacked earth?’” Burns told EW earlier this year. “Kind of, ‘Where are they now? And what are we doing about the imminent alien threat that still exists in the galaxy?’”

Lazer Team 2 is produced by Fullscreen Films and the Austin, Texas-based production company Rooster Teeth. The film is written by Burns, Daniel Fabelo, and Rooster Teeth CEO Matt Hullum, and co-directed by Fabelo and Hullum.

Exclusively watch the new trailer for Lazer Team 2 above and see the film’s new poster, below.