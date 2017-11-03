Julia Roberts begged Richard Gere to be in Pretty Woman

No one can really imagine Pretty Woman without Richard Gere and Julia Roberts’ incredible chemistry, but that famous pairing almost didn’t happen — and at one point, Roberts feared that the film itself may not see the light of day.

In a new interview with PEOPLE and EW editorial director Jess Cagle, the Oscar-winning actress pointed out just how hard it was for her and late director Garry Marshall to find someone to play the perfect Edward. Once they were in talks with Gere, she knew he had to be a part of it.

“I just said, ‘You have to do this movie,'” Roberts admitted to Cagle about trying to convince Gere to get on board with her and Marshall. “And I kind of pleaded with him in a very real way. And then all three of us went out to dinner and had a great time and he changed all of our lives forever by agreeing to do this movie.”

Cagle’s interview with Julia Roberts will premiere on EW Radio (SiriusXM 105) Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. ET.