Crazy Rich Asians seeks to be the start of a Hunger Games-like franchise

Crazy Rich Asians could mark the beginning of a new film franchise.

After all, the first novel is only the tip of the diamond-encrusted iceberg. Author Kevin Kwan turned Crazy Rich Asians into a trilogy, chronicling Rachel and Nick’s ongoing romance in sequels China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems, the latter of which arrived earlier this year.

That could mean a franchise, but director Jon M. Chu’s in no hurry to pull the trigger on a sequel. At least not yet. “Would we love to do more? Absolutely,” the director tells EW. “But it’s always up to the audience. If the audience doesn’t show up, then there’s no need for the conversation.”

Kwan, however, is all-in: “We’ve only told the first part of the story, and everyone’s always been committed from the very beginning to making the trilogy. We want to repeat what happened with The Hunger Games or with Harry Potter or with all these series. We’re going to tell a complete story. That’s the goal.”

“I’m not a Hollywood executive,” he adds. “I don’t know what the parameters are for what it will take for them to green-light the second movie or the third. I have no idea, but I know the enthusiasm is there.” Crazy Rich Asians producer Nina Jacobson had helped bring The Hunger Games to big-screen, super-trilogy life, he points out, and besides, he really likes what he’s watched of Crazy Rich Asians so far. “I have very high hopes, especially after having seen the movie,” he says with a laugh. “But, you know, I’m also a bit biased.”

For now, at least the first film is on its way. Crazy Rich Asians, starring Constance Wu as Rachel and Henry Golding as Nick, hits theaters Aug. 17, 2018.