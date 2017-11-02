Here's a first look at Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder's rom-com, Destination Wedding

Remember a few weeks ago when it was announced that Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder were going to star in a rom-com together, and we all lost our minds at the prospect of such a brilliant and inspired idea? Well, that movie is still happening, and to prove it, we now have a glorious first look image at Reeves and Ryder, together again.

The pair previously appeared together in Bram Stoker’s Dracula and A Scanner Darkly, and here, they star in Victor Levin’s upcoming Destination Wedding as two “miserable and unpleasant wedding guests, both pariahs at this affair, who develop a mutual affection despite themselves.” According to this first photo from the film, that mutual affection involves gazing into each other’s eyes and sharing a laugh over red wine. So yes, we continue to be very on board for this movie.

Ryder most recently reprised her role as Joyce Byers on season two of Netflix’s Stranger Things (which just started streaming this past weekend). Reeves was last seen in this year’s John Wick: Chapter 2 and the Netflix drama To the Bone.

Principal photography on Destination Wedding wrapped earlier this summer in central California. A release date has yet to be announced.