Horror director Mickey Keating to host weekly chat show on Shudder

Guests will include Elijah Wood and 'Room 237' director Rodney Ascher

The horror streaming service Shudder announced Thursday it will premiere a new, weekly chat show called The Core on Nov. 16. The ten-episode series will be hosted by film director Mickey Keating, whose credits include the Must List-approved haunted house tale Darling, the survival-thriller Carnage Park, and the upcoming Psychopaths.

The show is described as a weekly dissection of genre filmmaking during which Keating will examine the onscreen techniques and real-life psychologies that strike fear into our very core. Guests will include Elijah Wood, Room 237 director Rodney Ascher, and filmmakers The Soska Sisters (American Mary). A special Halloween episode of The Core is already streaming on Shudder.

The Core is a twisted celebration of the magic of genre filmmaking, and I can honestly say there has never been anything like it,” said Keating in a statement. “There’s no outlet that cares as much about the genre fan as Shudder, and I’m thrilled they’ll be bringing The Core to the fan community.”