Horror director Mickey Keating to host weekly chat show on Shudder

The horror streaming service Shudder announced Thursday it will premiere a new, weekly chat show called The Core on Nov. 16. The ten-episode series will be hosted by film director Mickey Keating, whose credits include the Must List-approved haunted house tale Darling, the survival-thriller Carnage Park, and the upcoming Psychopaths.

The show is described as a weekly dissection of genre filmmaking during which Keating will examine the onscreen techniques and real-life psychologies that strike fear into our very core. Guests will include Elijah Wood, Room 237 director Rodney Ascher, and filmmakers The Soska Sisters (American Mary). A special Halloween episode of The Core is already streaming on Shudder.

“The Core is a twisted celebration of the magic of genre filmmaking, and I can honestly say there has never been anything like it,” said Keating in a statement. “There’s no outlet that cares as much about the genre fan as Shudder, and I’m thrilled they’ll be bringing The Core to the fan community.”