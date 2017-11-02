Disney reveals Pixar Pier details, including Incredibles and Inside Out attractions

Next year, Disney’s California Adventure is going to get a whole lot more animated.

The theme park will revamp Paradise Pier into Pixar Pier in the summer of 2018 with new attractions, restaurants, and more featuring beloved characters and iconography from Pixar movies.

Disney first announced plans to transform a section of the park into Pixar Pier at D23 Expo in July, but details remained scarce. Initial intel promised new Pixar-themed attractions and said the relaunch would coincide with a special celebration dubbed “Pixar Fest.”

Now the Disney Parks Blog has released more concrete information about what Pixar Pier will look like: It will comprise four neighborhoods inspired by popular Disney-Pixar properties. The rollercoaster California Screamin’ will transform into the Incredicoaster, inspired by the film The Incredibles. The redesign will include a midcentury-modern-style loading area, new character moments on the ride, and reimagined ride vehicles.

Toy Story Mania will remain where it is, but it will be joined by a new array of midway games inspired by Pixar characters alongside the existing Bullseye Stallion Stampede. The revamped pier will also include an Inside Out-inspired neighborhood with a “family-friendly” attraction to open at a later date (still to be determined).

Additionally, the Ferris wheel known as Mickey’s Fun Wheel will maintain its Mickey-face iconography, but the gondolas will be redesigned to feature various Pixar characters. Existing attractions will close on Jan. 8 to allow time for their transformation.

The changes also come with an overhaul of one of the park’s signature dining experiences. Ariel’s Grotto restaurant, known for its waterside character dining, will become a new lounge and grill (along with the adjoining Cove Bar). Both locations will also close Jan. 8 to prepare for their transformation.

Lastly, the remaining attractions across the lagoon — Paradise Gardens, Silly Symphony Swings, Jumpin’ Jellyfish, Goofy’s Sky School, Golden Zephyr, and The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure — will remain, though rebranded as Paradise Park.

The new Pixar-themed attractions join the already-existing Cars Land and A Bug’s Land attractions in California Adventure.