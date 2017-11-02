The awards campaign surrounding Kevin Spacey’s performance as J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World will be taking a backseat, EW has learned, as the film’s push for performance awards will shift amid allegations of sexual misconduct on the actor’s part.

Spacey stars in the film as the oil tycoon who had been the richest man in the world when, in 1973, his teenage grandson was kidnapped off the streets of Rome. A team of makeup artists transformed the two-time Oscar winner into the 81-year-old Getty for the film, with the marketing so far featuring Spacey looming large over his co-stars. “It was one of the most remarkable experiences that I’ve had as an actor,” Spacey told EW in September of the role. “I really felt like I was able to become this man. This for me stands out as a particularly unique experience.”

Sony has not announced any changes to its plan for the release of the film, which is still set to premiere as the closing night selection of the AFI Fest on Nov. 16. All the Money in the World will hit theaters Dec. 22.

This week, Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged in an interview with BuzzFeed that the actor had made a sexual advance on Rapp when he was 14 years old. (At the time of the alleged incident, Spacey was 26.) In response to Rapp’s claims, Spacey came out as gay and apologized to Rapp. “I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” Spacey said. He added, “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closes to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

In the wake of the news, Netflix suspended production on the sixth season of Spacey’s House of Cards. Following Rapp’s story, other men have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey.