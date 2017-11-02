Hell hath no fury like a woman seeking justice, and the new trailer for In the Fade proves Diane Kruger is a vengeful force to be reckoned with.

Following a woman who takes matters into her own hands after a terrorist attack leaves her husband and five-year-old son dead, the German Oscar submission chronicles her evolution from grieving mother to active agent of retribution, battling insensitive law enforcement, a brutal court system, and the Nazi scum accused of carrying out the vicious crime against her family.

The harrowing film features the finest performance of Kruger’s career, for which she won the prestigious Best Actress prize at Cannes in May. The Fatih Akin-directed film, which premiered in competition on the Croisette, subsequently received a domestic distribution deal from Magnolia, which has set the potential Academy player for release later this year.

In the Fade joins the contentious hunt for a nomination in the Academy’s Best Foreign Language category, which this year sees strong entries from the likes of Angelina Jolie (Cambodia’s First They Killed My Father), Sebastián Lelio (Chile’s A Fantastic Woman), Ruben Östlund (Sweden’s The Square), and Robin Campillo (France’s BPM), among others.

In the Fade hits theaters Dec. 27 for an Oscar-qualifying run. Watch the film’s stunning new trailer above.