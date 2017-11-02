Watch Elijah Wood explain the rules to The Thing board game

To the world at large, Elijah Wood is best known for the Lord of the Rings films, Wilfred, and, now, BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. But to the horror community, the actor is famous for his love of genre movies, an interest which has led him to appear in several big screen terror tales, including the 2012 remake of Maniac and 2014’s zombie comedy Cooties, as well as producing the likes of The Boy and The Greasy Strangler through his company Spectrevision.

All of which helps explain why Wood agreed to front a video in which he explains the rules to the new board game The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31, which is inspired by John Carpenter’s classic, Kurt Russell-starring horror movie and is now available for pre-order. Watch that video with Wood, above. But, remember, someone in this camp ain’t who he appears to be.