Matt Damon is geting a new lease on life, thanks to the size-shrinking technology featured in the latest trailer for Alexander Payne’s new film, Downsizing.

The star-studded work, which follows Payne’s 2013 Oscar nominee Nebraska, views the world from a new perspective. Paul Safranek (Damon) and his wife, Audrey (Kristen Wiig), are sick of the monotony of their lives when they consider “Downsizing,” a new solution to over-population. Discovered by Norwegian scientists, it’s the irreversible process of shrinking humans down to five-inches-tall. As a result, they get more resources (like the oversized vodka), more money ($100,000 translates to $12 million), and an upscale suburban home called Leisure Land.

A problem arises, however, when Audrey bails on the process last minute, leaving Paul as a shrunken man with no spouse. Though he doesn’t know it, this new life will grant new experiences.

The new Downsizing trailer is filled with actors like Jason Sudeikis, Niecy Nash, Hong Chau, Neil Patrick Harris, Margo Martingale, and Christoph Waltz. Payne also cowrote the screenplay for the film with longtime collaborator Jim Taylor (Election, Citizen Routh, About Schmidt, Sideways).

While making its way through the film festival circuit, Downsizing earned glowing reviews from critics out of the Venice Film Festival. Though, the ones published since have been more mixed.

Downsizing will hit theaters on Dec. 22. Watch the new trailer above.