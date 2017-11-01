A vacation goes off the rails in thriller The Strange Ones exclusive trailer

In new thriller The Strange Ones, mysterious events surround two travelers as they make their way across a remote American landscape. On the surface, all seems normal, but what appears to be a simple vacation soon gives way to a dark and complex web of secrets.

The Strange Ones stars Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four, Magic Mike), Emily Althaus (Orange Is the New Black), Gene Jones (No Country for Old Men, The Hateful Eight), Tobias Campbell, Owen Campbell, and James Freedson-Jackson (Cop Car), who was given the Breakthrough Performance Award at this year’s SXSW Festival for his performance. The film is directed by Christopher Radcliff and written by Radcliff and Lauren Wolkstein.

The Strange Ones will debut exclusively on DIRECTV on Dec. 7 and will be released in cinemas by Vertical Entertainment on Jan. 5.

Exclusively watch the film’s new trailer, above.