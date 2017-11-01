Patty Jenkins 'extremely distressed' by Brett Ratner sexual misconduct allegations

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins said Wednesday that she is “extremely distressed” by allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against fellow filmmaker Brett Ratner, whom she presented with a philanthropic award just days ago.

Calling the allegations “terrible” in a statement posted to Twitter, Jenkins added, “When I spoke of Brett, I spoke of my own experiences with him, which were not these at all. I have never witnessed nor been aware of anything that is now being described.”

She continued, “To be very clear, I am definitely not okay with this kind of behavior. Sexual harassment and assault are NEVER okay and I stand with and defend all of the men and women who are revealing these horrific encounters all over this industry and this world. I hope their disclosures bring about real change for all of us, and I am deeply grateful to them for their bravery.”

Earlier Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times published a report chronicling alleged sexual misconduct on the part of Ratner, a director and producer whose credits include Rush Hour and X-Men: The Last Stand. Actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge were among the six women accusing Ratner, with Henstridge claiming he forced her to perform oral sex on him in the early 1990s. “He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me,” she told the Times. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.”

Ratner denied the claims through his attorney, Martin Singer. “I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer told the newspaper. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

In the wake of the Times report, Warner Bros., which has a co-financing agreement with Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment banner, issued a statement that said, “We are aware of the allegations in the L.A. Times and are reviewing the situation.” Playboy also said it was shelving Ratner’s planned Hugh Hefner biopic.

At a dinner for the Jewish National Fund last Sunday, Jenkins presented Ratner with the organization’s Tree of Life Award after Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot dropped out of bestowing the honor. In her remarks, Jenkins recalled how Ratner fully funded her thesis film many years ago, despite not knowing her well.

Read Jenkins’ full statement above, and the Los Angeles Times report here.