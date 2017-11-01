Olivia Munn first accused Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct in 2010

On Wednesday, Olivia Munn went on the record along with five other women accusing Hollywood director Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct, claiming Ratner masturbated in front of the X-Men actress while holding a shrimp cocktail on the set of After the Sunset in 2004. “I shouldn’t have to be completely broken, battered, and devalued in order to prove that he crossed a line,” Munn told the Los Angeles Times.

In that same report, Ratner was also accused of forcing actress Natasha Henstridge to perform oral sex on him when she was 19 years old. Through his attorney Martin Singer, Ratner denied the allegations in a 10-page letter sent to the Times, specifically adding that he “vehemently disputes” Munn’s allegation.

But in the case of Munn, at least, the story she told the Times was not a new one. She’d previously unveiled it in her 2010 memoir, Suck It, Wonder Woman!: The Misadventures of a Hollywood Geek, without calling Ratner out by name. (She only noted the man was a director of “undersized manhood.”) “I remember first noticing him wearing an Oxford shirt and holding a fistful of cocktail sauce-smothered shrimp,” she wrote. “He popped one down his throat and then another…He was masturbating. Right there. With shrimp in one hand. And me standing in front of him. Masturbating. Mastur-bating. I’m not even kidding.”

When Munn’s story first surfaced, Ratner admitted to being the filmmaker in question. He initially responded by denying the masturbation allegation while also stating that he’d had a sexual relationship with Munn, and making some crude comments about her on Attack of the Show in 2011, the G4 series which Munn used to host. “I used to date Olivia Munn, I’ll be honest with everyone here,” he said. “But when she was ‘Lisa.’ She wasn’t Asian back then. She was hanging out on my set of After the Sunset, I banged her a few times, but I forgot her. Because she changed her name. I didn’t know it was the same person and so when she auditioned for me for a TV show, I forgot her, she got pissed off, and so she made up all these stories about me eating shrimp and masturbating in my trailer. And she talked about my shortcomings.”

A week later, Ratner told Howard Stern that he had lied about having sex with Munn on Attack of the Show, saying, “I said I banged her three times, which wasn’t true.” He then attempted to correct the record. “She’s actually talented,” Ratner added. “The problem is I made her look like she’s a whore.”

Through Singer, Ratner is now claiming to the Los Angeles Times that he and Munn actually did have an “intimate relationship.” Munn responded by calling that “a complete lie.”