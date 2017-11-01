Julianne Moore to play Gloria Steinem in Julie Taymor-directed biopic

The upcoming movie about Gloria Steinem’s life is shaping up to be a meeting of legends.

EW has confirmed Oscar-winning Still Alice actress Julianne Moore is attached to play Steinem in a biopic based on the feminist icon’s memoir, My Life on the Road, with Across the Universe and Frida helmer Julie Taymor directing.

Deadline first reported news regarding the project, which will serve as a coming-of-age account of Steinem’s blossoming into a gender equality champion, framed through stories of experiences she encountered while traveling.

Andrew Duncan will produce for June Pictures (which currently has Sean Baker’s The Florida Project in the hunt for awards) alongside Fun Mom Dinner‘s Alex Saks, Taymor, and Lynn Hendee, who previously worked with Taymor on her 2010 fantasy The Tempest.

The film will be based on a script written by Eurydice playwright Sarah Ruhl, whose 2009 work In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play) received a Tony Award nomination for Best Play.

Further details regarding the movie version of My Life on the Road have yet to be announced.