Harvey Weinstein effigy to be burned at England bonfire

@jessicasara

Posted on

An effigy of Harvey Weinstien will be burned over the weekend at an annual bonfire in England.

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society has chosen the disgraced Hollywood mogul as the effigy for its annual bonfire, BBC News reports. Last year, the effigy burned was one of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The Bonfire Society, according to BBC News, raises money for local charities with the annual event, held on or near Nov. 5 each year to commemorate Guy Fawkes Day.

Carl Court/Getty Images

More than 10,000 people are reportedly expected to attend the Saturday bonfire, which begins with a torch-lit procession through the town of Edenbridge. The effigies, which also includes one of Fawkes, are then burned following a fireworks display, according to the report.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged abuse in detailed articles last month. A spokesperson for Weinstein previously said in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”