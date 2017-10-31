Love, Simon: Your first look at 2018's major studio gay teen romance

This is a big deal. Next March, 20th Century Fox will release a big screen, John Hughes-esque romantic dramedy about teenager in love. The twist? He’s gay.

Love, Simon, based on Becky Albertalli’s 2015 YA novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda and directed by Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash), follows Simon (Jurassic World‘s Nick Robinson), a teenager who starts an email romance with another closeted classmate (the title is a play on how he ends his correspondences).

It has all the markings of a classic, mainstream teen coming-of-age flick: football games, drunken parties, school carnivals. But the romantic leads are two guys. It’s funny, sweet, sad and, ultimately, ground-breaking.

“There’s this one section of the film where Simon imagines this one boy and imagines them kissing underneath the mistletoe at Christmas,” says Berlanti. “In every other major studio film, it’s always the guy and the girl. And there was something so powerful about it being just a guy imagining himself with this other guy in a film again that was going to be marketed and sold as a mainstream romantic comedy.”

EW has your first look at images from the film featuring Simon’s friends, including Spider-Man Homecoming‘s Jorge Lendeborg Jr., X-Men: Apocalypse‘s Alexandra Shipp, and 13 Reasons Why‘s Katherine Langford.

And his family, including his parents played by Jennifer Garner (Miracles from Heaven) and Josh Duhamel (Transformers: The Last Knight).

One of the major sequences of the film is a Halloween party. In honor of the holiday, EW also has an exclusive clip of the characters in costume, which you can see above.