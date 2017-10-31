LeBron James dons Pennywise the Clown costume for Halloween and it's terrifying

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

LeBron James is usually known for his scary good basketball talent, but his Halloween costume this year might be even more frightening.

The 32-year-old basketball superstar dressed up as Pennywise the Clown for his annual Halloween party and absolutely nailed it. James is practically unrecognizable, decked out head-to-toe in proper It attire, and he made sure to document his remarkable costume getup.

“Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks,” he wrote in an Instagram post, paying homage to the boy from the Stephen King movie’s opening scene.

See more photos below:

The man of the honor is here! @KingJames aka Pennywise! pic.twitter.com/mQRXb4S0s3 — DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017

LeBron dressed up as Pennywise for Halloween. *shudders* pic.twitter.com/BVab5aR5io — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2017

Though not everyone may approve of dressing up as the Bill Skarsgård-portrayed movie villain, it’s hard to argue with James’ effort with the costume. While footage of the Cleveland Cavaliers star recreating the popular dancing meme from the film hasn’t surfaced yet, we can only hope that it exists and will make its way onto the web soon.