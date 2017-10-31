Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers get cozy in Halloween promo image

Masked killer Michael Myers never seems to be too far away from Laurie Strode in the Halloween series — at least in those films which feature actress Jamie Lee Curtis’ signature final girl. But the pair are rarely as close as in the image Curtis tweeted on Tuesday. The reason for the tweet? Why, to celebrate Oct. 31, of course, but also to remind horror fans that next Halloween season will see a brand new entry in the John Carpenter-created franchise, which will find Curtis returning to the series for the first time in 15 years.

“SOME WOUNDS NEVER HEAL,” wrote Curtis. “Michael & I will see you all next Halloween 10/19/18.”

The new Halloween film is directed by David Gordon Green (All the Real Girls, Pineapple Express) and cowritten by Green and Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down, Alien: Covenant).

You can see that tweet, below.