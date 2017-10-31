Crazy Rich Asians will be making a summer 2018 debut.

Warner Bros. has slated the romantic comedy directed by Jon M. Chu for an Aug. 17, 2018, release. An adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel of the same name, the film stars Fresh Off the Boat‘s Constance Wu as Rachel, an American-born Chinese economics professor who visits Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick (newcomer Henry Golding), to meet his relatives. Trouble is, she has no idea he belongs to one of Asia’s most affluent families until she arrives and gets thrown into the world of the über-rich.

Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Ken Jeong, Awkwafina, Sonoya Mizuno, and more round out the all-Asian ensemble cast. Crazy Rich Asians will open opposite sci-fi drama Captive State, puppet comedy The Happytime Murder, and crime thriller Three Seconds.