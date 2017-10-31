Chance the Rapper's upcoming murder mystery Slice debuts new trailer

Chance the Rapper wears many hats (both figuratively and literally), and he’s taking his talents to the big screen to test out his acting chops.

Though it’s been in the works for a while, there hasn’t been much public news surrounding the murder mystery movie starring Chance the Rapper originally slated for a 2017 release. However, A24 released a minute-long trailer for the film, titled Slice, on Tuesday morning. The trailer doesn’t reveal much, but appears to tip its cap to the viral Line Rider YouTube video posted earlier in October.

Directed by Austin Vesely, the forthcoming slasher features a cast of Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Deadpool 2), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), and Paul Scheer (The League), in addition to Chance the Rapper and others. The trailer release comes in the midst of a busy week for Chance, as Saturday Night Live announced Monday that he would host the Nov. 17 episode.

Slice won’t be Chance’s acting debut – he appeared in a VICE short titled Mr. Happy released in 2015. The 23-minute short showcases his talent as an actor, but it should be noted that the video contains graphic content that may not be suitable for everyone. When Slice does become publicly available, it’ll be interesting to see whether the 24-year-old musician comes through with some free tickets for moviegoers once again.

Check out the trailer for Slice above. The film is now scheduled to arrive in 2018.