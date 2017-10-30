Star Wars: The Last Jedi Build-a-Bear line has a cuddly porg, Chewbacca, and more

The galaxy far, far away just got a whole lot cuter.

Ahead of the debut of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Dec. 15, Build-a-Bear has launched a new line of bears and accessories inspired by the upcoming film.

The new Star Wars additions include a Chewbacca bear and one of Gwendoline Christie’s Captain Phasma. Naturally, fans will also have the option to buy a cuddly porg, the wide-eyed avian creatures that reside on the island where Luke Skywalker lives in exile.

The Build-a-Bear Star Wars line also includes a Praetorian Guard costume (so your bear can dress up as one of the elite forces protecting Supreme Leader Snoke), a stormtrooper hoodie, and a Rey costume for those who want to fight for the forces of good.

Take a look at some of the images below, and see the full Star Wars collection at Build-a-Bear’s website.