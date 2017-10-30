Not all heroes wear capes: they just dress up as the ladies of Hidden Figures for Halloween.

As the annual celebration approaches, a photo of three little girls rocking outfits inspired by the best picture-nominated biopic is currently making the rounds on the internet, showing the trio posing in costumes similar to those worn by Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe, and Octavia Spencer in the film.

These three girls dressed up as the women portrayed in "Hidden Figures" are winners! pic.twitter.com/cVFH71Hu7a — zellie (@zellieimani) October 30, 2017

Released in December 2016, Hidden Figures tells the story of three black mathematicians — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson — living in the segregated South as they fight for equality while bolstering NASA’s stake in the international Space Race.

Directed by Theodore Melfi, the movie is adapted from the nonfiction book of the same name, written by Margot Lee Shatterly. In addition to grossing just under $170 million at the domestic box office, Hidden Figures also went on to receive Oscar nominations for Spencer’s supporting performance and its adapted screenplay.

Though Hidden Figures‘ principal cast has yet to publicly comment on the Halloween costumes above, Melfi retweeted the shot to his Twitter followers over the weekend.