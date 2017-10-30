Kristen Bell dressed as Elsa for Halloween at her daughter’s insistence

The things you do for your kids.

On Sunday, Kristen Bell shared a photo on Instagram showing her dressed up as Elsa from Frozen for Halloween — a costume one of her daughters apparently insisted she wear.

“When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT,” she captioned the snapshot.

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Bell, of course, voices Elsa’s younger sister Anna in the Frozen universe, and is reprising her role from the 2013 animated hit for the upcoming featurette Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and the full-length Frozen sequel due to arrive in 2019.

But it’s also not the only time she’s dressed up as Elsa — she recently donned the character’s signature blue dress in a parody for the YouTube Red series Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. We’d imagine this Elsa wasn’t as frosty, even if she’s begrudgingly dressed up.